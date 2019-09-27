<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The President of El-Salvador, Nayib Bukele, shocked his distinguished listeners at the 74th United Nations General Assembly on Thursday when he brought out his phone and took a selfie before delivering his speech.

The 38-year-old president has since tweeted the august photograph via his verified Twitter handle @nayibbukele. He captioned it #UNSelfie.

He also posted the photograph on his Facebook wall, as well as on his Instagram page.

As reported by many media, the president said, “Believe me, many more people will see this selfie than will hear this speech.”

Bukele, a former mayor of San Salvador, El-Salvador’s capital, took office in June, and is reputed to be a prolific social media user.

In fact, he commands over one million followers on Twitter, 931 on Instagram, and over two million followers on Facebook. All the social media handles are verified.

The #UNSelfie has since received thousands of shares across the president’s social media platforms, thousands of retweets, thousands of comments, and as much reactions.

In his speech, he attributed his election victory to his mastery of platforms like Facebook Live, which he said his political opponents did not fully grasp.