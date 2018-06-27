Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, said he hoped U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton’s visit Moscow will help restore relations between Washington and Moscow.

“Your arrival in Moscow gives us the hope that we will be able to make at least, the first steps toward restoring full-format relations between our countries.

“Although Russia never seeks confrontation, Russia-U.S. relations are not in the best shape.

“This is largely the result of acute domestic political struggle in the U.S.,’’ Putin said in televised remarks before a closed-door meeting with Bolton in the Kremlin.

He said previous meetings between leaders of the two countries and their advisors had helped overcome serious disagreements and guarantee stability in the world.

Bolton assured Putin that U.S. President Donald Trump was committed to achieving these goals.

Earlier in the day, Bolton met representatives of the Russian Security Council and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Lavrov and Bolton exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda, including the situation around Syria and Ukraine.

“Considerable attention was paid to the issue of bilateral relations,’’ the ministry added.

Bolton is expected to reach some agreements in Moscow on a potential meeting between Putin and Trump in the near future.