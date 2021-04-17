



Russia’s FSB security service said on Saturday it had detained a Ukrainian diplomat, accusing him of receiving sensitive information from a Russian national.

“A Ukrainian diplomat, a consul of Ukraine’s Consulate General in Saint Petersburg, Alexander Sosonyuk, has been detained by Russia’s FSB,” the security service said in a statement.

Russia’s domestic intelligence agency said Sosonyuk had been caught “red-handed” during a meeting with a Russian national as he sought to receive “classified” information.

“Such activity is not compatible with his diplomatic status and is of clearly hostile nature towards the Russian Federation,” the FSB said, adding that Sosonyuk had been detained on Friday.





“In conformity with international law, measures will be taken against the foreign diplomat.”

In recent years Russia has detained a number of Ukrainian nationals on suspicion of spying but the detention of a diplomat is rare.

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between Russia and Ukraine, with Kiev accusing Moscow of massing troops on its border and seeking to destroy “Ukrainian statehood.”

Kiev has been battling Russian-backed separatists in the east of Ukraine since 2014, and clashes has intensified since the start of the year, shredding a ceasefire agreed last July.

Concern has been mounting that the long-simmering conflict could spiral back into wider fighting, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the West for help.