A summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could take place early September at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, near Russia’s borders with China and North Korea.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov proposed the location and time during a meeting recently in Pyongyang with Kim, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said on Monday in Moscow.

“Whether that suits the North Korean side, time will tell,’’ Peskov said, with definitive details on the proposed meeting still to be confirmed.

If the eastern city of Vladivostok was to be selected as a meeting point, Kim would only require a short train ride across North Korea’s common border with Russia to attend the meeting.

The Eastern Economic Forum, which is traditionally used by Russia to attract investors from Pacific nations, is scheduled to take place this year, on Sept. 6 and 7.