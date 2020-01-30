Russia said Thursday it was closing its border with China to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a government meeting that the order had been signed “to take measures to close the border (with China) in the Far East,” Russian news agencies reported.
The coronavirus epidemic has killed 132 people, infected nearly 6,000, and spread to some 15 countries.
