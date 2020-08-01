



Russia is preparing to start a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in October, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, RIA news agency reported.

The minister, who did not give details about the vaccine to be used, said doctors and teachers would be the first to be vaccinated.





Russia reported 95 new deaths, pushing its national tally to 14,058.

Officials also reported 5,462 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s tally to 845,443.