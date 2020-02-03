<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Foreigners who are infected with the deadly coronavirus are going to be deported from Russia. This is foreseen in the national plan on prevention of introduction and spread of the infection, RIA Novosti reports.

The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin stated that the situation was under control and there were all the medicines needed in order to fight the disease.

“There is already a limited movement of citizens from China across our border. Patients with a dangerous virus were isolated, doctors provide them with all the help they need,” Russia’s PM noted.





As we reported earlier, Authorities in the Chinese province of Hubei, which is the epicenter of a new outbreak of coronavirus, reported 45 new deaths and 1921 new confirmed cases of the disease. South China Morning Post informed about it.

Both indicators are slightly lower than on Friday, and allow us to conclude that the number of cases throughout the country has increased to more than 13,800, and the total number of deaths is 304.

As of Saturday, there were 9,074 confirmed cases of the disease in the province, with 43,121 still under surveillance for infection. Of the confirmed cases, 1118 people are in serious condition, and 444 are in critical condition.