Russia and Japan have warned they could retaliate against the US tariffs on steel and aluminum by imposing sanctions worth one billion dollars, the World Trade Organisation filed on Tuesday.

Documents from Russia and Japan, following similar filings last week by the European Union and China, notified the US of the cost of its tariff plan, based on 2017 exports.

Russia said the US plan would add duties of 538 million dollars to its annual exports.

Japan put the sum at 440 million dollars and both said they had the right to impose equal costs on U.S. exports.

Neither named the US products that they might target.