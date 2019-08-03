<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Russian police have detained prominent opposition activist Lyubov Sobol ahead of a protest in Moscow to demand free elections.

Thousands are expected to rally today despite a police crackdown and ban on the event.

Ms Sobol, who is on hunger strike, had called on people to attend the demonstration.

She was detained in a taxi as she tried to make her way to the protest and driven off in a police van.

Last Saturday, nearly 1,400 protesters were detained in Moscow in one of the biggest crackdowns in recent years.

Thousands of people took to the streets, accusing the government of deliberately not registering opposition and independent candidates in the local Moscow election.

As the crowds chanted “Russia without Putin”, police clad in riot gear beat back protesters with batons and roughly detained people.

On Saturday, police were out in full force again and one monitoring group, OVD-info, said at least six people have been taken into custody so far.