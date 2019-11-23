<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has given his own take on Liverpool’s injuries to Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah.

Ankle problems have put both at risk of missing today’s match at Selhurst Park, with Robertson withdrawing from the Scotland squad for their final European qualifiers.

However, Hodgson is expecting both players to be fit despite Jurgen Klopp ‘s caution.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” said the Palace manager.

“We are counting on them playing, so until I see the team sheet and they are not playing…

“I am presuming that Jurgen Klopp will be able to pick his strongest team if not forced upon him through injury.”

Hodgson also confirmed that the Eagles will be at full strength themselves.