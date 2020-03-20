<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Romelu Lukaku has opened up on the end of his Manchester United career in a candid interview with former Arsenal star Ian Wright.

Lukaku joined United at the start of the 2017/18 season and had a fantastic start to his time at Old Trafford, scoring 27 goals in all competitions. Things started to wrong in 2018/19, when the Belgian started the season looking bulkier and slower. When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December, things didn’t improve for Lukaku who found himself struggling to convince the Norwegian that he should be in the starting eleven.

‘One bad year can happen to everybody in their career. It was just done for me’ Lukaku told Wright.

‘You know what happened behind the scenes, it was just done. For me, it was done.’





‘It was a difficult situation where for myself I had to make a decision where I have to go somewhere where I can learn other aspects of my game and work with somebody that wanted me as well.’

‘Ole wanted me to stay, but I told him I was over. I didn’t have the energy. All credit to him because he’s been a man and he helped me make the move away.’

Wright asked the 26-year-old if he harboured any resentments towards United for the way things worked out.

‘I’m wishing them nothing but the best. It’s a club that gave me a platform that I’ve never seen in my life, so for me to be disrespectful about Man U or any other club I played for in England I think is a bit childish.’

‘I think I went past that stage of talking back to people. I wish them the best and have nothing but respect for them.’

Lukaku has been an instant success at his new club Inter Milan, for whom he has scored 23 goals in 35 games.