



Claudio Ranieri has been confirmed as the new manager of Roma on a contract until the end of the season.

The 67-year-old replaces Eusebio Di Francesco who was dismissed following AS Roma’s Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Porto.

Ranieri was sacked by Fulham after just 106 days in charge but has now secured an immediate return to management with the club he supported as a boy.

“I’m delighted to be coming back home,” Ranieri told Skysports.

“When Roma call you, it’s impossible to say no.’

It is the Italian’s second stint in charge of the capital club, having been at the helm between 2009 and 2011.

Roma are currently fifth in Serie A, just three points off the Champions League spots.

Ranieri’s first game in charge of the club is against struggling Empoli on Monday evening.

Ranieri started his playing career at Roma back in 1973. He has an impressive CV when managing the top sides across his homeland, too, having had spells in charge of Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Parma and Fiorentina.