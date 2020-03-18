<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Iraqi army yesterday said two rockets had hit a military base that hosts US-led coalition troops near the country’s capital Baghdad.

“Two rockets hit the Besmaya base 60 kilometres (40 miles) south of the capital Baghdad, where the US-led coalition and NATO have forces stationed,” the army’s media office was quoted by Anadolu Agency as saying.

The military added that the two missiles were launched from a nearby agricultural land in the Nahrawan area. It made no mention of any casualties.





No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Longstanding antagonism between the United States and Iran has played in Iraq in recent months.

Iranian-backed paramilitary groups have regularly targeted Iraqi bases that host US troops and the area around the US Embassy in Baghdad.

The United States has, in turn, conducted several strikes inside Iraq, killing top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Kataeb Hezbollah founder Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in January.