Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three civilians and wounding a dozen more, police officials said.

The explosions, close to the diplomatic enclave, sent warning sirens blaring from embassies and it comes two days before a major donor conference for Afghanistan in Geneva.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said three civilians had been killed in the attack and 11 wounded. But a health ministry official said five bodies and 21 injured were taken to the hospital from the incident.

Arian said “terrorists” mounted the rockets in a small truck and set them off, adding that the investigation is going on to find out how the vehicle came inside the city.





Some residents filmed when the rockets were firing and posted them on social media. Several pictures circulating on Facebook showed damaged cars and a hole in the side of a building.

Taliban insurgents, fighting against a foreign-backed Kabul administration, denied involvement in the attack.

Since peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled, attacks by the Taliban and other extremist groups have been on the rise, especially in the capital that is home to more than five million Afghans.

Early this month, several gunmen stormed Kabul University campus and killed at least 35, most of them students and wounded more than 50.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.