Israeli jets have struck 25 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, after the group launched rockets and mortar shells at Israeli territory, the military said.

Three Palestinians were lightly injured during the strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, residents said. The exchange was one of the most intense recent barrages of rocket fire and air strikes.

No casualties were reported in Israel. Air raid sirens and Israeli phone warning applications sounded throughout the pre-dawn hours.

The Israeli military said 30 rockets and mortar shells were fired at Israeli territory and said its Iron Dome anti-missile shield intercepted seven rockets.

Israel has carried out air raids in the Gaza Strip over the past few weeks, saying it was retaliating for Palestinians setting fire to Israeli land.

In recent weeks, Palestinian protesters have used flaming objects attached to kites to set fire to agricultural land just over the border fence with Israel.

At least 127 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops during mass demonstrations and 3,000 have been injured along the Gaza border since March 30.

Israel’s tactics in confronting the weekly Friday protests have drawn international condemnation.

The demonstrations have been staged by Palestinians demand the right to return to homes their families fled or were driven from following the founding of Israel 70 years ago.

Around two million people live in Gaza, most of them stateless descendants of refugees from what is now Israel. The territory has been controlled by Hamas for more than a decade, during which it has fought three wars with Israel.

Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade of the strip, citing security reasons, which has caused an economic crisis and collapse in living standards there over the past decade.