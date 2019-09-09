<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two children were on Monday killed and three others injured in a roadside bomb blast in Yemen’s southern province of Lahj, according to a security official.

The official said on condition of anonymity that a roadside bomb exploded near a residential building in downtown Lahj province, leaving two children killed and three others injured.

According to the official, all the victims were members of one family and accidentally walked through a roadside bomb placed near their house.

“Terrorist elements were apparently planning to target a security commander living in the same neighborhood,” the official said.

An Eye witness told Xinhua that the roadside bomb caused a huge explosion in the centre of Lahj province.

Landmines and explosive devices had been claiming civilian lives in Yemen, especially in the southern areas liberated from the Iranian-backed Houthis.

Yemen had been locked in a civil war since late 2014, when Shiite Houthis overran much of the country and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa.

The five year civil war had so far claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people, mostly civilians, displacing three million others and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.