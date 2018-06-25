UK is to spend 6.6 million dollars on provision of police protection for U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to the United Kingdom, as London expects anti-Trump protests, media reported on Monday.

Trump is scheduled to pay a working visit to London on July 13, during which he is expected to have meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump’s visit will draw mass rallies, which will require up to 10,000 policemen, supported by civilian staff, to work overtime, according to The Times.

The US president’s safety will be ensured by public order units, counter-terrorism officers, researchers and other security-related departments, the newspaper specified.

Thousands of demonstrators are reportedly expected to march in England, Scotland and elsewhere during Trump’s trip to the UK.