At least nine Taliban militants were poisoned by unknown individuals in Afghan’s eastern Ghazni province, according to local media reports.

The provincial government told Khaama Press News Agency on Tuesday that the fighters died late Monday in their compound.

Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.

Ghazni is among Afghan’s most violative provinces where Taliban militants have an active presence in some of its districts.

The Taliban group has been waging war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region.

As a result of political turmoil, radical groups, such as Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), have spread across the country.