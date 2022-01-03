World

Reports: Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised with abdominal pain

January 3, 2022
Agency
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during a ceremony to sanction the bill that create the Federal Regional Court, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to a hospital in Sao Paulo with abdominal pain, according to local media reports.

TV network Globo showed images of the 66-year-old disembarking from the presidential plane on foot with his entourage after landing in Sao Paulo at about 1:30 am (04:30 GMT). He was then taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital, it said.

Globo quoted Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, as saying Bolsonaro had stomach pains. According to the UOL news site, Macedo said the president would undergo several tests to examine his abdomen.

There was no immediate comment by the presidential press service.

Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally during his presidential election campaign in 2018. Since then, Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.

Last July, he was hospitalised due to a severe case of hiccups.

