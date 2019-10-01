North Korea and the United States plan to resume talks on the North Korean nuclear weapons programme this week, according to media reports.
Both sides have agreed to restart their talks on Saturday, the South Korean news agency, Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing North Korean state media.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had agreed to working-level negotiations at a meeting on the inter-Korean border in late June.
In February, a summit between the two failed in Vietnam.
Both could not agree on the central issue of nuclear disarmament by Pyongyang.
