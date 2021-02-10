



American news outlet Politico said Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden was reviewing records of calls between immediate past president, Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Citing sources, the media outlet said Biden’s administration retrieved the call logs and was studying it to check whether Mr. Trump ever revealed sensitive information or made any deals with Moscow.

“They (Biden national security team) don’t need our approval to see those (records),” a former Trump White House official told Politico, adding that “Biden owns all the call materials. There is only one president at a time.”

The news portal noted that the White House did not comment on whether it had seen the call records.





“It is a national security priority to find out what Trump said to Putin,” a former national security official who is close to Mr. Biden said.

He added: “Some things, like what happened in some face-to-face meetings where no American translator or note-taker was present, may never be fully known.

“But I would be very surprised if the new national security team were not trying to access (the calls).”

Mr. Trump, as noted by the media outlet, “closely guarded” his private conversations with foreign leaders during his four-year tenure, sometimes even restricting his staff’s and cabinet members’ access to prevent leaks.

Although the conversations were not recorded, the aides were usually on the line recording what was being said.

The transcripts, or the so-called memorandums of conversation, were preserved.