Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV cited the British foreign ministry on Monday saying that the British tanker Stena Impero and its crew are still detained in Iran.

Iranian authorities on Monday said Iran has freed the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz in mid-July.

A recent report posted on Reuters revealed that the said British is still in detained according to the British foreign ministry statement reported by Al-Arabiya TV.

Reuters also quoted the Al-Arabiya report to reveal the ministry’s plea for the release of the tanker.

“We continue to call on Iran to immediately release the detained tanker”, Al-Arabiya added citing the ministry.