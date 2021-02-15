



A court hearing for Myanmar’s former state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi scheduled for Monday has been postponed until Wednesday, regional newspaper The Irrawaddy reported.

“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s court hearing scheduled for today has been postponed until Wednesday. Stay tuned for the full story,” The Irrawaddy tweeted.

Suu Kyi is to be charged with violating the country’s foreign trade laws following the military coup in Myanmar.

The 75-year-old is to remain in custody for her first hearing.

It was unclear whether she would appear in court in person or appear by video link.





The coup on Feb.1 followed an election in November 2020 that the military said was fraudulent.

The army imposed a year-long state of emergency and installed what it claims will be only an interim government before new elections are held.

Political leaders including Suu Kyi were detained in the wake of the coup.

However, Suu Kyi has not been seen for two weeks.

Attempts by U.S. authorities to contact her had been rejected by the military.

Her lawyer had also stated that she was not allowed to meet her personally’’ the news portal “Myanmar Times’’ quoted the lawyer as saying.