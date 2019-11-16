French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he arrives at the front entrance of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris, as flames engulf its roof on April 15, 2019. – A colossal fire swept through the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, causing a spire to collapse and threatening to destroy the entire masterpiece and its precious artworks. The fire, which began in the early evening, sent flames and huge clouds of grey smoke billowing into the Paris sky as stunned Parisians and tourists watched on in sheer horror. (Photo by PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Two men close to the ultra-right were indicted for “terrorist criminal conspiracy” and placed in pre-trial detention, as part of the investigation of a bombing project against French President Emmanuel Macron.

Franceinfo, a French domestic rolling news channel, reported this on Saturday.

The two suspects, aged 30 and 45 respectively, were believed to have planned an action against President Macron during the commemoration of the centenary of the end of the First World War, in Nov. 2018, said Franceinfo quoting a Parisian judicial source.

The two were arrested Monday in Moselle, northeastern France.

They had been presented to an examining magistrate for their indictment.

The national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office had requested their detention on remand.

