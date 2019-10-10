<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Women make up half of mankind, but only 15 of the 116 Nobel Literature Prize laureates.

Here is a list of the women who have won the prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901.

2018 – Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)

2015 – Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)

2013 – Alice Munro (Canada)

2009 – Herta Mueller (Germany)

2007 – Doris Lessing (Britain)

2004 – Elfriede Jelinek (Austria)

1996 – Wislawa Szymborska (Poland)

1993 – Toni Morrison (United States)

1991 – Nadine Gordimer (South Africa)

1966 – Nelly Sachs (Sweden), with Shmuel Agnon of Israel

1945 – Gabriela Mistral (Chile)

1938 – Pearl Buck (United States)

1928 – Sigrid Undset (Norway)

1926 – Grazia Deledda (Italy)

1909 – Selma Lagerlof (Sweden)