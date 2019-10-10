Polish author Olga Tokarczuk at the 69th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner in New York in 2018. (Polish author Olga Tokarczuk at the 69th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner in New York in 2018. Brad Barket-Invision-AP)

Women make up half of mankind, but only 15 of the 116 Nobel Literature Prize laureates.

Here is a list of the women who have won the prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901.

2018 – Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)

2015 – Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)

2013 – Alice Munro (Canada)

2009 – Herta Mueller (Germany)

2007 – Doris Lessing (Britain)

2004 – Elfriede Jelinek (Austria)

1996 – Wislawa Szymborska (Poland)

1993 – Toni Morrison (United States)

1991 – Nadine Gordimer (South Africa)

1966 – Nelly Sachs (Sweden), with Shmuel Agnon of Israel

1945 – Gabriela Mistral (Chile)

1938 – Pearl Buck (United States)

1928 – Sigrid Undset (Norway)

1926 – Grazia Deledda (Italy)

1909 – Selma Lagerlof (Sweden)

