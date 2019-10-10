Women make up half of mankind, but only 15 of the 116 Nobel Literature Prize laureates.
Here is a list of the women who have won the prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901.
2018 – Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)
2015 – Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)
2013 – Alice Munro (Canada)
2009 – Herta Mueller (Germany)
2007 – Doris Lessing (Britain)
2004 – Elfriede Jelinek (Austria)
1996 – Wislawa Szymborska (Poland)
1993 – Toni Morrison (United States)
1991 – Nadine Gordimer (South Africa)
1966 – Nelly Sachs (Sweden), with Shmuel Agnon of Israel
1945 – Gabriela Mistral (Chile)
1938 – Pearl Buck (United States)
1928 – Sigrid Undset (Norway)
1926 – Grazia Deledda (Italy)
1909 – Selma Lagerlof (Sweden)
