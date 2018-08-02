A former waitress of a US restaurant has anonymously returned the sum of $1,000, she stole from the eatery in the 1990s, while she was working there.

Carlotta Flores, the owner of the eatery in Tucson, received the perplexing letter on July 27 from a former employee who worked at the eatery while attending the University of Arizona, reports Daily Mail.

It read: “I worked for you as a waitress very briefly back in the 1990’s, while a student at U of A. One of the waiters I worked with had encouraged me to ‘forget’ to ring in a few drinks a shift and pocket the cash. And for some stupid reason, I did it.

I grew up in the church, I knew better. I hadn’t stolen a dime before then, nor have I since. Thankfully, I was a terrible waitress and you all fired me before it could amount to more than a few hundred dollars total.

It’s been 20 years, but I still carry great remorse. I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology + this money as a repayment + 20 years of interest. May God forever bless you+ your family. -A Thankful Former Employee.”

According to Carlotta, everyone was moved by the handwritten apology, “some of my managers read the letter and they actually had tears in their eyes.”

She said she doesn’t harbour any ill feelings towards the woman, “I don’t know where she’s at or who she is but I will tell you one thing. I hope that she’s read or has seen what an impact this has made not only on me, my family, my business but where it will go in the future so I hope she keeps looking to see what we’re doing with it,’” Flores said.