UK removes Nigeria, others from Red List

The UK authorities have finalised the decision to review the travel ban imposed on Nigeria and 10 other countries amid the detection of the Omicron COVID variant.

Sajid Javid, UK Health Secretary, said this when he briefed the British Parliament on Tuesday.

He told the lawmakers that England will remove all 11 countries from the red list from 04:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The Health Secretary said the travel red list for countries is no longer working in stopping the spread of new variants.

He said: “So I can announce today that whilst we’ll maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel, we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4 am tomorrow.”

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are currently on the list.