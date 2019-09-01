<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a prison in southwest Yemen killed at least 100 people, an official from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday.

Franz Rauchenstein, head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen, told Reuters by telephone after visiting the site that bodies were still being pulled from the rubble at the prison in Dhamar, Reuters said.

The coalition, which has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen for more than four years, said it hit a Houthi site storing drones and missiles.

Houthi officials and residents said the airstrike targeted a complex used as a detention center in the city.