



Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has helped with the clean-up operation after deadly flash floods hit his home island of Majorca.

At least 10 people died when a torrential rainstorm deluged towns including Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, about 40 miles east of the capital Palma on Tuesday evening.

The victims included two Britons who were in a taxi when the floodwaters struck the Spanish island.

The surges of water and mud left a trail of piled-up vehicles and damaged infrastructure, including destroying two bridges.

Nadal has helped residents clear mud from their houses in Sant Llorenc.

The world number one announced on social media that his nearby tennis academy on the island would offer shelter to people affected by the floods.

The 32-year-old said on Twitter: “Sad day in Majorca. My sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased and injured by the severe floods in San Llorenc.

“As we did yesterday we offer today the facilities of @rnadalacademy for all those who need accommodation.”

Around 500 people, including 80 soldiers, have helped with rescue and clean-up operations.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who visited the island, said the affected area would be declared a “zone of catastrophe”, which means funds would be made available for recovery, reconstruction and compensation of victims.

Some parts of Majorca had 23cm (9in) of rainfall in just four hours.

The rainstorm was “extraordinarily intense but localised” and affected a narrow stretch of land, with heavy rainfall concentrated during a short period of time, said forecaster Ruben del Campo.

“This is hardly seen in the islands,” Mr del Campo said.