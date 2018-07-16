President Vladimir Putin on Monday suggested that Washington question the Russians accused of election interference.

In response, President Donald Trump said that an investigation into Moscow’s alleged meddling in his election had been a “disaster” for the United States.

The two leaders spoke after key talks.

“We ran a brilliant campaign and that’s why I’m president,” Trump said, once again firmly denying allegations that Russian hacking and propaganda assisted him in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

Putin had hailed cooperation between Russian and US security services, saying, “Our security services work very successfully.”

The two leaders spoke at a news conference they addressed together.

“We are in favour of continuing cooperation in the sphere of the fight against terror and ensuring cyber security,” Putin enthused.

He then went on to ‘assure’ Trump that gas deliveries via Ukraine will continue.

The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki, with Donald Trump promising an “extraordinary relationship” and Vladimir Putin saying it was time they thrashed out disputes around the world.