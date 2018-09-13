Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday signed the first ever government law that would allow paid leave from work for parents who suffer the death of a child.

The new law to support parents affected by the tragedy of childhood mortality is expected to come into force in 2020, and was welcomed by charities offering help to bereaved moms and dads.

The Parental Leave and Pay Bill will give employed parents who lose a child under 18 years of age two weeks’ leave when it comes into force in 2020.

A new workplace right to paid leave for bereaved parents has been officially enshrined in law on Thursday as the Parental Leave and Pay Bill achieves Royal Assent.

Business minister Kelly Tolhurst said: “This law makes Parental Bereavement Leave a legal right for the first time in the UK’s history.

“Losing a child is an unimaginable trauma. I am delighted we have reached this important milestone which so many have campaigned for.”