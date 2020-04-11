Coronavirus threatens Qatar's World Cup dreams. Pictured- Doha skyline. Kamran Jebreili,AP

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar rose to 2,512 on Saturday, the health ministry announced.

Six people have died of the virus, and a total of 227 people recovered so far.

The Ministry reported 166 new cases on Friday.


It said 45,339 people have been tested for the virus in the country.

The cases in Qatar peaked on April 5.

They have since been going down, data published by John Hopkins University said.

