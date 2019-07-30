<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

100 orphans from across the country are to be enrolled in a school built and to be commissioned today by the Qatar Charity Foundation.

This was disclosed on Monday in Dakwa, Niger State by the Foundation’s Assistant CEO Operations & International Partnerships Sector, Faisal Rashid Alfehaida, during the facility tour inspection of the building before the commissioning on Tuesday, July 30th.

The building, which comprises of a Mosque, a school, an orphanage home, a clinic and a shopping mall, is expected to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Faisal said he was delighted at the magnitude of contributions and impact the project will have on the less privileged in the society.

He also said the foundation is particular about supplying education, economic development, and provision of basic amenities to poor communities to augment federal government’s efforts.

He also stated that, in the nearest future, the foundation will have an office in Abuja through which the Qatari government can continue to execute more projects to benefit Nigerian citizens through its partnership with Nigerian government.

Other dignitaries expected are the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Isa Ali Pantami, and Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) Garba Abari.