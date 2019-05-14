<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Qatari envoy has delivered 30 million dollars in aid to the Gaza Strip, Head of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, Mohamed el-Amadi, said on Tuesday.

According to el-Amadi, the sum includes 100-dollar payments for 55,000 needy families in the strip.

The rest is earmarked for the creation of 20,000 job opportunities in coordination with UNRWA, a UN agency for Palestinians.

The money will also be put toward food packages for the holy month of Ramadan, which is currently being observed by Muslims.

The aid comes following a bloody escalation between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza less than two weeks ago.

Following a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, Qatar announced last week that it had allocated 480 million dollars in aid to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Qatar maintains close ties with the Islamist Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organisation by the United States, the European Union, and Israel.

Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza for over a decade, which they justify with security reasons.

Some two million people live in the Gaza Strip in harsh conditions. There is a shortage of drinking water and electricity, among other things.