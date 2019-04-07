<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has called on the government of Qatar to lift the visa ban restrictions on Nigerians.

Saraki made the request in Doha, Qatar, during a meeting with Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Saraki said the ban was affecting Nigerians negatively and also preventing them from visiting the country. He said lifting the ban will help Qatar in showcasing its vast investment opportunities, technological advancement and other achievements to the rest of the world.

The President of the Senate, while calling for more collaboration between the two countries, especially its parliaments, hailed the resilient spirit of the government in standing up for itself.

He called the establishment of a legal framework to facilitate direct recruitment of skilled workers and professionals from Nigeria to Qatar.

Saraki added that more collaboration was needed in the area of sports to enable both countries develop their hidden potentials.

Saraki is the leader of the National Assembly’s delegation to the 140th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting that commenced on 5th April, 2019. Other lawmakers on the trip include Senators Duro Faseyi and Kabiru Gaya. Hon. Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe and Hon. Fulata Abubakar Hassan, are also part of the delegation.