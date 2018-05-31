Qatar has approved a draft law on permanent residency card for non-Qataris, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) said on Thursday.

The announcement came during a regular meeting of Qatari cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani.

The draft law stated that the Ministry of Interior would establish a committee to consider requests of granting permanent residency identity cards for foreigners, the report said.

Under the draft law, non-Qataris would be allowed to get medical treatment and education in government institutions, as well as other privileges, QNA reported.

According to the report, the law would also offer permanent residency card to children of a Qatari woman married to a non-Qatari, in addition to foreigners who provide valuable services to the country and people with unique capacities that meet Qatar’s needs.

Qatar had enacted series of laws to promote human rights, particularly after the Arab quartet’s decision in June 2017 to cut diplomatic ties with Doha and impose economic sanctions on the tiny Gulf state, amid accusations of it financing terrorism, a claim Qatar rejected.

Earlier, Qatar had announced a number of draft laws that aimed to facilitate and attract foreign investments to the country.

On May 26, Qatar approved a draft law allowing non-Qatari investors to invest 100 per cent capital in all sectors.