The Director General, Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Magodo, Lagos, Dr Senukon Ajose-Harrison, has charged practitioners in the public and private sectors to move with the time and learn new skills, knowledge, right attitude and new approaches that will be of great impact in the 21st Century.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the 2019 Learning and Development Forum on Thursday at PSSDC, Ajose-Harrison said learning and development were the process that brought about a relatively permanent change in behaviour that occurred as a result of experience at the formal and informal levels, that included the acquisition of new skills, knowledge and right attitudes that ultimately culminates in the permanent change behaviour of the leaner/ employee.

According to him, “There is therefore the need for practitioners to learn new approaches, exchange ideas and benchmark leading organisations in learning and development across the globe.”

He explained further that the 21st Century approaches in learning and development included: personalization, bite-sized support resources, training metrics and analytics, self-paced online training, gamification, responsive design, collaborative online training, virtual and augmented reality, among others.

“The objective of the forum is to create room for exchange of ideas, networking and bench-marking of world best practices among learning and development practitioners in Nigeria and the world”, he said.

facilitator at the event include the Registrar, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management in Nigeria, Mrs Jibola Ponnle, represented by the Director for Professional Development and Standards of the Institute, Dr Charles Ugwu.

Speaking on the topic: “Learning and Development, Integrating New trends and perspectives with existing Approaches,” he explained that it was of great importance for learners to cope with the trends in the 21st century and how to cope so as to allow people to flow with the trends.”