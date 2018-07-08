Protesters confronted U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as he was leaving a restaurant in his home state on Saturday, The Hill and The Courier Journal have reported.

The group threatened to vote McConnell out of office as he walked out of the Bristol Bar & Grille on Bardstown Road, in Louisville and got into his car.

McConnell was out to lunch with Kentucky’s outgoing House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell, who was upset in his May primary. Shell confirmed the two had lunch, calling the protesters “a small group of extremists.”

Video recordings of the encounter show other demonstrators chanting “Abolish ICE” and “No justice, no peace.” And some told the senator as he drove away that they know his house.

A protester demanded to know where the migrant children were after being separated from their families.

“Where are the babies, Mitch?” a protester was recorded asking in a video. The comments seemingly come in reference to the thousands of migrant children who were separated from their parents from April to June under the Trump administrations “zero tolerance” policy.

Trump moved to end family separations last month by signing an executive order, though no provision was made for the families who had already been separated.

A federal judge gave the Trump administration until late Saturday to release a list of the roughly 100 migrant children under the age of five who were detained separately from their parents upon being apprehended after entering the United States illegally.

The newspaper noted that a large rally was held in downtown Louisville on Saturday morning to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

McConnell did not appear to react or acknowledge the protesters, the newspaper reported.

“We did good, fellow citizens,” a protester said as McConnell’s car pulled away.