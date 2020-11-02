



Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus in April according to a BBC report, citing palace sources.

William, according to the report, contacted the virus almost at the same time with his father, the Prince of Wales.

He did not disclose his coronavirus status to anyone because “there were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone”, he was quoted to have said.





The Duke of Cambridge continued with his normal engagements but later “struggled to breath” at one stage during the illness, leaving aides “pretty panicked”.

When the media contacted him concerning the issue on Sunday, he declined comment but did not deny the report.

William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and adhered to the mandatory government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.