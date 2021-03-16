



The Duke of Edinburgh is said to be in good spirits after leaving hospital following a successful heart procedure.

Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII’s hospital in central London on 16 February after feeling unwell.

He later underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another London hospital – St Bartholomew’s.

The duke returned to Windsor Castle after the 28-night stay, his longest-ever in hospital.

In a statement on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said the duke was discharged “following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition”.





“His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him… and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” the statement said.

Prince Philip and the Queen, 94, have spent the most-recent lockdown in England living at Windsor with a small group of household staff, nicknamed HMS Bubble.

The couple, who have been married for 73 years, received their first Covid-19 jabs in January.

The exact reason for his initial admission was not disclosed, but the Palace said at the time it was not related to coronavirus.