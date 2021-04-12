



Prince Harry has flown back to the United Kingdom from his home in the US on Sunday ahead of the Duke Of Edinburgh’s funeral, several British media outlets reported Monday.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have been spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport disembarking from a British Airways flight from Los Angeles at 1:15 p.m., the Sun newspaper reported citing an eyewitness.





Official sources have declined to comment on Harry’s travel movements, but a Buckingham Palace spokesman said over the weekend that the prince “is planning to attend” his grandfather’s funeral in Windsor on Saturday.

The trip is the first time that Harry has returned to the UK since he and his wife Meghan stepped back as senior royals last March.