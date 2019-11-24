<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former lap dancer has made jaw-dropping claims that further add to Britain’s Prince Andrew’s struggles.

The woman, who spoke anonymously, claimed that the prince first sized out her breasts visually before saying hello to her at one of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous parties in his £77m New York mansion.

The woman also claimed that the British Royal blew a raspberry on her breasts at the said party.

The woman had previously given evidence against Epstein under the name “Tiffany Doe;” and said she was sharing her story to warn other young women not to fall under the influence of “rich, powerful men.”

Speaking to the Mirror on Sunday, the woman, who hasn’t given her name, said she was paid by Epstein to hire girls that would meet Andrew’s, as well as other guests’ preferences and be curvy, “like his [Andrew’s] ex-wife Fergie.”

“The Duke seemed in good spirits and was out to enjoy himself.

“I always thought Andrew liked my breasts. When he started to say hello, he looked at them first, rather than me”, the woman recalled.

Concerning the raspberry episode, she narrated, “He leant forward and put his face on them and blew a raspberry. I was shocked, but I laughed, thinking ‘Wow, what was that!?’”

She then shared how Andrew struggled to remember the right word for the gesture:

“After Andrew motorboated me he tried to remember what it was meant to be called. He didn’t quite know the term ‘motorboat’.

“He said, ‘motor… something?’”

“He was trying to come off cool, but he didn’t know the words. I found him quite awkward, quite clumsy.

“He said I should be in a magazine for big-breasted women. It was a normal thing to happen at those parties”, the woman, now 47, said.

“Epstein made it clear he wanted to make Andrew happy. I was told to make sure he was looked after, that he had a drink, that he was OK”, the woman said, detailing the way the two of them met at Epstein’s:

“I saw Andrew at parties a couple of times a year, if not more. I would flirt with him and he would hit on me and was handsy. He would stand in close proximity, looking at my breasts.”

“He would hold my hands, put his arm around my waist, stroke my cheek. He used royalty, his celebrity, to his advantage”, the woman continued, revealing she recruited teenagers for the parties – “younger sisters of other strippers, homeless kids, and runaways.”

Prince Andrew, 57, is currently at the epicentre of the Epstein-related scandal since it came to light that he rubbed shoulders with the billionaire financier and convicted paedophile.

Meanwhile, he has ditched his royal duties and is reportedly relocating his charity office from Buckingham Palace.

Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of procuring an underage girl for prostitution and served a light prison sentence of 13 months, faced new sex-trafficking charges this past summer, but in August, he was pronounced dead under suspicious circumstances in his New York cell while awaiting trial.