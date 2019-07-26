<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Donald Trump of the United States has come hard on the Swedish government over the arrest of American rapper, Rakim Myers, better known as A$AP Rocky, who is facing assault charges for a confrontation in June.

DAILY POST earlier reported that ASAP was charged with assault in Sweden over his alleged involvement in a street brawl

According to the Swedish prosecutor’s office, the rapper is to remain in custody pending trial.

The 30-year-old rapper has been detained since July 3 along with two members of his entourage in connection with a fight in central Stockholm on June 30.

Reacting via Twitter, President Trump expressed disappointment over the development.

“Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act.

“Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States.

“I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers.

“Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky.

“Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM.

“We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around.

“Sweden should focus on its real crime problem,” Trump wrote.