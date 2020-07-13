



Indonesian President Joko Widodo has predicted that the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country would occur in August or September, 2020.

“If we look at the figures, the peak is estimated to be in August or September. This is the last prediction,“ the president told media at the Merdeka Palace on Monday.

The prediction might change if all sides do nothing, the head of state said, adding that he had called on ministers to work harder in curbing the number of the COVID-19 case, among others by imposing sanctions on people who violate health protocols in the country.





Widodo made the call at a cabinet meeting on Monday as he noticed that people still lack disciplines in obeying the protocols implemented by the government and provincial administrations.

The Indonesian government reported that the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has reached 76,981 with 3,656 deaths as of Monday.