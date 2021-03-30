



Former President Donald Trump launched a new website on March 29 dedicated to preserving the legacy of his administration and his post-presidency activism.

“The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda,” the landing page of 45office.com states.

“Through civic engagement and public activism, the Office of Donald J. Trump will strive to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life as we seek to build a truly great American Future. Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country—and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace.”

The website’s “About” page celebrates the former president’s legacy on key policy issues, including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the crisis on the southern border, and securing peace deals in the Middle East.





“Whether it was combating the virus, fighting foreign terrorists, creating jobs, securing America’s borders, unleashing American energy, revitalizing American patriotism, or restoring the American spirit, President Trump never wavered in defense of our values, our families, our traditions, and our freedom,” the page states. “President Trump knows that as long as we remain faithful to our citizens, our country, and our God, then America’s best days are yet to come.”

The 45office.com website was registered on Jan. 12, a week before Trump departed the White House. Aside from a basic black-and-white logo, the page remained blank until Monday. Some of Trump’s statements have been posted on donaldjtrump.com, a website that used to serve as the main portal for the Trump campaign.

The revamping of donaldjtrump.com and the launch of 45office.com mark Trump’s first digital footprints after social media giants Twitter and Facebook banned him from their platforms.

The former president is now working on a social media platform of his own. Former senior Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski described the platform as an interactive communications tool that will allow Trump’s followers to view, respond to, and share Trump’s messages.