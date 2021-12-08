President Erdogan: Qatar’s security as important as Turkey’s

Qatar’s security and stability are as important to Turkey as its own, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday.

“We do not hold Qatar’s security and stability separate from that of our own country,” Erdogan told soldiers at the Qatar-Turkey Joint Force Command in the Qatari capital city of Doha.

He stressed the importance of security and stability “of the entire Arab Gulf region.”

“We give the necessary support to our Qatari brothers who are contributing to Turkey’s growth with a dimension of investment, employment, production, and export,” Erdogan said.

During his visit, the countries concluded a series of bilateral agreements in areas ranging from media to disaster management and pledged to “explore more ways” to boost economic ties and financial coordination.

The joint Supreme Strategic Committee between Qatar and Turkey was established in 2014. It has held six meetings since.

In 2018, Qatar announced a $15 billion investment in Turkey to support its crippling economy following the economic sanctions placed on Ankara by the United States.