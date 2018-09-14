(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 24, 2018 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives to deliver a speech in Istanbul, after initial results of Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will on July 9, 2018 be sworn in for a second mandate as Turkey's head of state after his election triumph last month, assuming sweeping powers granted under a new constitution, a presidential source said. / AFP PHOTO / BULENT KILIC
Agence France-Presse

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Friday again blamed the U.S. for what he called a “heinous economic attack” that has sent the lira tumbling some 40 per cent this year.

At a speech to officials from his AK Party in Ankara, Erdogan also said Turkey would see the result of the central bank’s independence after its substantial rate increase a day earlier.

On Thursday the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by 6.25 percentage points.

NAN reports that on Aug. 11, Erdogan accused the U.S. of waging economic “war” on Turkey amid a downturn that has seen the currency plunge.

The warning came after his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, escalated a feud by doubling tariffs on metals imports.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR