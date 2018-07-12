President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commiserated with the Government and people of Japan over the loss of lives and property following a heavy downpour that resulted in flooding and landslides.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

President Buhari, who described the tragedy as an “unprecedented weather disaster’’, said the government and people of Nigeria extended their sympathy and prayers for the Japanese as they surmount the fall out of the sad incident.

President Buhari said: “On behalf of the government and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I write to commiserate with the Government and people of Japan, following last week’s torrential rain that caused floods and subsequent landslides in Western Japan, killing over 176 and forcing millions to evacuate their homes while dozens remain missing.

“It is indeed sad that the unprecedented weather disaster, the worst since 1982, has caused massive destruction to livelihood in the flood stricken areas.

“Our thoughts and sympathy are with the distressed population and indeed the entire people of your country during this period of national grief.’’

President Buhari expressed the hope that the government and people of Japan would quickly recover from the tragedy and show resilience while embarking on the rebuilding process.