UK Prime Minister Theresa May, on Tuesday, said she had a “productive cabinet meeting” following the departure of Brexit Minister David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

“Productive Cabinet meeting this morning, looking ahead to a busy week and sending our best wishes to @England for tomorrow!’’ May tweeted.

Johnson and Davis resigned over the disagreements with May in relation to the Brexit plan, which the cabinet approved last week at the prime minister’s Chequers residence.

The 2016 UK referendum in favour of exiting the EU has left the UK divided almost equally between “Remainers” and “Brexiteer”.

The economic partnership model and the Irish border issue have proven to be contentious matters both in talks with Brussels and debates within the UK cabinet.

At a meeting with her Conservative Party lawmakers on Monday, she was cheered and applauded by many as she warned them that internal squabbling could pave the way for socialist opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to take power instead.

“I think it is right that the cabinet backs the prime minister and speaks with one voice and if people don’t do that then they have to go,” Justice Secretary David Gauke told BBC radio.

Senior lawmakers in her party said they did not expect the prime minister to face a vote of no confidence, although some Conservatives were still saying that she should go.