Indian Police have arrested a popular actress in Southern State of Tamil Nadu for allegedly running a prostitution racket.

Sangeetha Balan, 41, was nabbed from her home in state capital Chennai, along with her male partner Sathish, police said on Monday.

They were produced in a court that remanded them in judicial custody for two weeks.

The arrests came after police raided a resort in Panaiyur on the outskirts of Chennai, based on a tip-off.

“We conducted raids at the resort during the weekend and rescued four young girls who revealed that they were lured into prostitution by the actress,’’ a police official said.

Initial police investigation has indicated that the actress and Sathish used to lure young girls into flesh trade on the assurance that they would be offered roles in Tamil movies and television serials, he said.

“The rescued girls have been sent to a rehabilitation home. A probe has been ordered and we intend to file a charge sheet against the actress and her partner in the case soon.

“The actress took to prostitution in the past couple of years for quick money,’’ the official added.

Sangeetha made her acting debut in Tamil film industry with blockbuster Karuppu Roja in 1996.

She is also popular on television for her roles in hit shows such as Vani Rani, Chellamay Aval and Valli.